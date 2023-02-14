Cal Baptist plays Seattle U following Stone’s 36-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 5-7 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 5-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Juhlawnei Stone scored 36 points in Cal Baptist’s 132-46 victory against the West Coast Baptist.

The Lancers have gone 10-5 at home. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 4.9.

The Redhawks have gone 9-4 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Riley Grigsby is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

