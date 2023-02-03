Cal Baptist faces Abilene Christian after Armstrong’s 25-point outing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-11, 4-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-10, 5-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-11, 4-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-10, 5-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Taran Armstrong scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 72-71 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers are 9-4 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 4-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 5.6.

The Lancers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.3 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

