Cajuste and SFA host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-13, 7-8 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-10, 10-5 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Cal Baptist Lancers after AJ Cajuste scored 29 points in SFA’s 91-89 overtime victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The ‘Jacks are 11-3 in home games. SFA ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 10.0.

The Lancers are 7-8 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is sixth in the WAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 4.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

