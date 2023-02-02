BYU takes on Loyola Marymount after Hall’s 23-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-7, 6-3 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-10, 4-5 WCC) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-7, 6-3 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-10, 4-5 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Dallin Hall scored 23 points in BYU’s 57-56 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Cougars are 9-3 on their home court. BYU is second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Lions are 6-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Cameron Shelton is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

