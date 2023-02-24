BYU hosts San Francisco after Shabazz’s 30-point performance

San Francisco Dons (18-12, 7-8 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-14, 6-9 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (18-12, 7-8 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-14, 6-9 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the BYU Cougars after Khalil Shabazz scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 92-89 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Cougars are 11-4 on their home court. BYU is third in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.1.

The Dons are 7-8 in conference play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 13 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

Shabazz is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

