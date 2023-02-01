BYU hosts Loyola Marymount following Shelton’s 26-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-7, 6-3 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-10, 4-5 WCC) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (16-7, 6-3 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-10, 4-5 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays the BYU Cougars after Cameron Shelton scored 26 points in Loyola Marymount’s 84-70 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cougars are 9-3 in home games. BYU scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Lions are 6-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Shelton is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

