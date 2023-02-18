BYU faces No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA) following Williams’ 20-point game

BYU Cougars (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-5, 12-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BYU Cougars (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-5, 12-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -10; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Rudi Williams scored 20 points in BYU’s 81-74 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels are 14-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC shooting 37.1% from deep, led by Alex Ducas shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 6-8 in conference games. BYU ranks fourth in the WCC with 14.9 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gaels. Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Hall is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.