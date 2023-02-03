Butler visits No. 14 Marquette following Kolek’s 20-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Marquette takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Tyler Kolek scored 20 points in Marquette’s 73-64 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles are 12-1 in home games. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-9 in conference matchups. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolek is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Manny Bates is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

