Butler visits Kolek and No. 14 Marquette

Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -15; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Marquette plays the Butler Bulldogs after Tyler Kolek scored 20 points in Marquette’s 73-64 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-1 at home. Marquette ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.5% from downtown, led by David Joplin shooting 41.8% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 3-9 in Big East play. Butler is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.