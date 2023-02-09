Butler hosts Nunge and No. 13 Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Xavier visits the Butler Bulldogs after Jack Nunge scored 21 points in Xavier’s 96-71 win against the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 in home games. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 12.7 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.0.

The Musketeers are 11-2 in Big East play. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 6.6.

The Bulldogs and Musketeers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lukosius is averaging 11.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.