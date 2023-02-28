Butler hosts Jones and No. 6 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 15-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 15-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -8; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette visits the Butler Bulldogs after Kam Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 90-84 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs are 10-5 in home games. Butler has a 7-13 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Eagles are 15-3 against conference opponents. Marquette averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

