Butler faces Georgetown following Taylor’s 20-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Jayden Taylor scored 20 points in Butler’s 62-50 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 on their home court. Butler has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 1-15 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 3-18 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Brandon Murray is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists. Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

