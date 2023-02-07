Butler and St. John’s (NY) square off for conference showdown

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm in Big East action.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 12.5 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 2.9.

The Red Storm are 4-9 against conference opponents. St. John’s (NY) is eighth in the Big East shooting 33.4% from deep. AJ Storr paces the Red Storm shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 12 points for the Bulldogs. Lukosius is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Andre Curbelo is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.