Burns leads No. 22 NC State against No. 8 Virginia after 24-point outing

NC State Wolf Pack (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolf Pack (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State plays the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers after D.J. Burns scored 24 points in NC State’s 72-64 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Virginia averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 9-4 in ACC play. NC State scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.8 points and six assists over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Burns is averaging 12.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.