Burke and Morgan State host Norfolk State

Morgan State Bears (12-13, 4-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-7, 7-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morgan State Bears (12-13, 4-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-7, 7-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Isaiah Burke scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 74-62 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 at home. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 4.6.

The Bears are 4-5 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Bankston is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Burke is averaging 19.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.