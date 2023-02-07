Burford, Illinois State Redbirds square off against the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (17-8, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-15, 5-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (17-8, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-15, 5-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darius Burford and the Illinois State Redbirds host Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds are 7-5 on their home court. Illinois State allows 69.2 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Braves are 10-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burford is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Mast is averaging 13.9 points and eight rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

