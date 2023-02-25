Buie leads No. 21 Northwestern against Maryland

Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Northwestern plays the Maryland Terrapins after Boo Buie scored 35 points in Northwestern’s 66-62 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins have gone 15-1 at home. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 11-6 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Nicholson averaging 2.1.

The Terrapins and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Chase Audige averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Buie is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.