Buffalo visits Toledo following Millner’s 20-point game

Buffalo Bulls (13-15, 7-8 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (22-6, 13-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo’s 84-63 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 12-1 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 84.7 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Bulls are 7-8 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Armoni Foster with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 19 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Curtis Jones is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 84.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

