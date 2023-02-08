Bucknell visits Navy after Deaver’s 35-point game

Bucknell Bison (10-15, 3-9 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-11, 6-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (10-15, 3-9 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-11, 6-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Bucknell Bison after Daniel Deaver scored 35 points in Navy’s 86-68 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Midshipmen are 6-4 in home games. Navy ranks second in the Patriot shooting 38.5% from deep, led by Lysander Rehnstrom shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 3-9 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds. Deaver is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Navy.

Xander Rice is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.