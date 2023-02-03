Bucknell hosts Rucker and Army

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Bucknell Bison after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 71-69 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison have gone 4-6 at home. Bucknell averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Black Knights have gone 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Rucker is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.