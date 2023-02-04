Bucknell hosts Army after Rucker’s 23-point game

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Bucknell Bison after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 71-69 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison are 4-6 on their home court. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot with 13.8 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.6.

The Black Knights are 7-4 in Patriot play. Army ranks eighth in the Patriot giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Rucker is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.