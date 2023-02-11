Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Hampton

Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-3, 11-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 3-9 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-3, 11-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 3-9 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Hampton Pirates after Ante Brzovic scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-61 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 5-5 in home games. Hampton is eighth in the CAA scoring 68.2 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Cougars are 11-2 in conference games. Charleston (SC) averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 36.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Ryan Larson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.