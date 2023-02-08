Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole’s 27-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-19, 1-9 America East) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7…

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-19, 1-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)’s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents. Bryant leads the America East scoring 81.8 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Charles Pride is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Sherif Kenney is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

