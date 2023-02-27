Bryant leads Norfolk State against North Carolina Central after 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 9-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (15-11, 8-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 9-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (15-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-76 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 12-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 9-3 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Bryant is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

