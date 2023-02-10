Bryant and Norfolk State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State’s 83-71 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Hawks have gone 9-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 2.6.

The Spartans are 5-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC shooting 35.0% from downtown. Jack Doumbia leads the Spartans shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fofana is averaging 6.1 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Bryant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.