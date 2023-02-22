Brown leads Stetson against Austin Peay after 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (9-20, 3-13 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-11, 11-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (9-20, 3-13 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-11, 11-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -10.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Luke Brown scored 22 points in Stetson’s 88-84 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 8-1 in home games. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Governors are 3-13 in ASUN play. Austin Peay has a 2-14 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Governors: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

