Brown leads Louisiana against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (22-7, 12-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Brown scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 85-74 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-0 on their home court. Louisiana ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.5.

The Jaguars are 9-8 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 19.5 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

