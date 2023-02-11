Brown hosts Cornell following Dolan’s 29-point game

Cornell Big Red (15-7, 5-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -2; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits the Brown Bears after Greg Dolan scored 29 points in Cornell’s 92-86 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 2.7.

The Big Red are 5-4 in conference play. Cornell is second in the Ivy League scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Chris Manon averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.8 points. Paxson Wojcik is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Dolan is averaging 13.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

