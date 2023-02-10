Brown, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to host Edwards and the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (17-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

James Madison Dukes (17-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays James Madison in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Chanticleers are 7-6 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes are 8-5 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Vado Morse is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.4 points. Terrence Edwards is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.