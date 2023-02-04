Brown and Missouri host Mississippi State

Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kobe Brown scored 26 points in Missouri’s 87-77 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 at home. Mississippi State scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Tolu Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Brown is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

