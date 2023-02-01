Brown and Missouri host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -10; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the LSU Tigers after Kobe Brown scored 20 points in Missouri’s 78-61 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. Missouri averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins the turnover battle.

The LSU Tigers are 1-7 against SEC opponents. LSU has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Missouri Tigers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 16 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.

K.J. Williams is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the LSU Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.