Brookshire and Iona host Mount St. Mary’s

Iona Gaels (20-7, 13-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-18, 6-11 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Anton Brookshire scored 22 points in Iona’s 73-53 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Mountaineers are 5-8 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. George Tinsley paces the Mountaineers with 6.1 boards.

The Gaels are 13-3 in conference play. Iona is the top team in the MAAC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 14.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals. Joseph is averaging 16.8 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

