Brittain-Watts has 16 as Boston University tops Army 73-67

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 8:16 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 16 points as Boston University beat Army 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Brittain-Watts was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (14-16, 7-10 Patriot League). Jonas Harper scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 6 from distance). Fletcher Tynen finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Black Knights (15-15, 9-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Rucker, who finished with 24 points and four assists. Ethan Roberts added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Army. Abe Johnson also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

