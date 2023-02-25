Brewer leads Florida International against UTSA after 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (8-21, 2-16 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-15, 7-10 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-21, 2-16 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-15, 7-10 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Jayden Brewer scored 22 points in Florida International’s 87-82 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Panthers are 11-6 in home games. Florida International is ninth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 2-16 in C-USA play. UTSA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 17.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Japhet Medor is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. DJ Richards is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

