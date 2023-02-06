Brazilian tennis player hit with 12-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Brazilian tennis player Gilbert Klier Junior, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, has been banned…

LONDON (AP) — Brazilian tennis player Gilbert Klier Junior, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, has been banned for 12 months in a doping case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Monday.

The ITIA said it had accepted that Klier Junior had not deliberately doped and that the banned substance SARM S-22 had entered his body through a contaminated supplement. However, it said he bore some responsibility, especially “following other high profile cases involving Brazilian tennis players and other sports people.”

The 22-year-old Klier Junior has a career high ranking of 354th and won bronze in the singles event at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

The ban was backdated to start from last June, when Klier Junior was first suspended from competition while the case was resolved.

