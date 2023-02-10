Braun leads Wright State against Northern Kentucky after 22-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 10-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 10-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after AJ Braun scored 22 points in Wright State’s 103-71 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Raiders have gone 7-6 at home. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon shooting 34.7% from deep, led by Andrew Welage shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Norse are 10-4 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 20 points and four assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

