Brakefield and Ole Miss host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 78-74 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 6-7 at home. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Myles Burns averaging 4.8.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-10 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from deep. Chico Carter Jr. leads the Gamecocks shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns is averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

