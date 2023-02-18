Bradley takes road win streak into matchup with Southern Illinois

Bradley Braves (20-8, 13-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (20-8, 12-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (20-8, 13-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (20-8, 12-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Southern Illinois looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Salukis are 12-1 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Domask averaging 6.9.

The Braves have gone 13-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Rienk Mast is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

