Bradley takes road win streak into matchup with Illinois State

Bradley Braves (17-8, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-15, 5-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Braves play Illinois State.

The Redbirds have gone 7-5 at home. Illinois State is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 10-4 in MVC play. Bradley has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Duke Deen averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

