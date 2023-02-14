Bradley hosts Missouri State in conference showdown

Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears take on Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves in MVC play Wednesday.

The Braves are 13-1 in home games. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mast averaging 5.8.

The Bears are 10-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.7 points. Mast is averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Clay is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

