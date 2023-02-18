Boyd and Tennessee State host SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 8-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 8-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 8-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 8-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Dedric Boyd scored 28 points in Tennessee State’s 74-64 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers are 12-3 in home games. Tennessee State scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 8-7 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks ninth in the OVC with 12.2 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

Taylor is averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

