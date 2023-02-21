Bowling Green visits Miami (OH), looks to end road losing streak

Bowling Green Falcons (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hits the road against Miami (OH) looking to end its three-game road slide.

The RedHawks have gone 7-9 at home. Miami (OH) is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Falcons have gone 4-10 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.