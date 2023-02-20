Bowling Green visits Miami (OH), looks to break road losing streak

Bowling Green Falcons (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hits the road against Miami (OH) looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The RedHawks have gone 7-9 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Falcons are 4-10 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.