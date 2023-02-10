Bowling Green faces Ball State, looks to stop 4-game skid

Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green heads into the matchup with Ball State as losers of four games in a row.

The Cardinals are 9-1 in home games. Ball State scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Falcons are 4-7 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

