Boum leads No. 19 Xavier against No. 20 Providence after 23-point game

Xavier Musketeers (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Xavier visits the No. 20 Providence Friars after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 82-60 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars have gone 15-0 at home. Providence has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers are 13-5 in Big East play. Xavier has a 5-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Boum averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Colby Jones is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

