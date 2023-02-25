Live Radio
Bothwell’s 35 lead Furman over Samford 93-79

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 4:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mike Bothwell’s 35 points led Furman over Samford 93-79 on Saturday.

Bothwell was 10 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Paladins (24-7, 15-3 Southern Conference). JP Pegues scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Marcus Foster was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bulldogs (21-10, 15-3) were led in scoring by Ques Glover, who finished with 27 points and four assists. Samford also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Jermaine Marshall. In addition, Logan Dye finished with 13 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Bothwell led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 50-33 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

