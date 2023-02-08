Boston College visits Virginia Tech following Pedulla’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -12; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the Boston College Eagles after Sean Pedulla scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-68 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies have gone 11-2 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 5-8 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Pedulla is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Mason Madsen is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.4 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.