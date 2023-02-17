Boston College visits Florida State for conference matchup

Boston College Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Boston College in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Seminoles are 5-9 in home games. Florida State allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-10 in conference matchups. Boston College gives up 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.