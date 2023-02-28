Boston College visits Appleby and Wake Forest

Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Boston College Eagles after Tyree Appleby scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 66-58 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-2 at home. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 8-10 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.