Boone, Pacific Tigers square off against the BYU Cougars

Pacific Tigers (12-12, 5-4 WCC) at BYU Cougars (15-10, 5-5 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes BYU and Pacific square off on Saturday.

The Cougars are 10-3 on their home court. BYU is fourth in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 2.8.

The Tigers have gone 5-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

Luke Avdalovic is shooting 55.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.4 points. Keylan Boone is shooting 45.6% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

